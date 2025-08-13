Bond Rally Builds as Traders Boost Fed-Cut Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders kept piling into bets the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, with bond yields sinking as stocks held near record highs.

Just a day after a benign inflation report spurred a rally in Treasuries, speculation grew that the Fed will reduce rates next month, with some wagers pointing to a jumbo-sized cut. Those expectations were also bolstered by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks that “we could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis-point rate cut in September.”

US two-year yields dropped seven basis points to 3.66%. The dollar fell against most major currencies. While the S&P 500 was little changed, it remained close to its all-time highs. Smaller firms outpaced the broader market, with the Russell 2000 rising almost 1%.

Fed policymakers last month kept their benchmark at a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Bessent said officials might have cut rates if they’d been aware of the revised data on the labor market that came out a couple of days after the latest meeting.

“As the labor market continues to weaken, we think the US central bank will resume interest rate cuts next month, with 25-basis-point cuts at each meeting through January 2026 for a total of 100 basis points,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Meantime, The Trump administration is considering several private sector candidates for chair of the Fed when the role opens in May, including a strategist at Jefferies and an executive at BlackRock Inc., according to an administration official.

For weeks, investors have piled into swaps, options and outright Treasury longs to wager that subdued inflation will allow the Fed to lower borrowing costs in coming months. There’s some vindication for that view, with traders lifting the odds of a September rate cut.

Secured Overnight Financing Rate options flow Wednesday included continued demand for upside around September tenors, looking to target additional easing beyond a 25 basis-point cut being priced into the September policy meeting.

“As the market continues to digest the shift in the trajectory of the real economy following the combination of July’s inflation and employment data, it follows intuitively that the question has become: how large of a cut should Powell deliver?” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

“We don’t expect a 50 bp move, although we certainly see scope for a meaningful probability of one to be priced in during the coming weeks,” he added.

As for stocks, Rich Mullen at Pallas Capital Advisors says that while he believes it still makes sense to stay invested, much of this year’s stock gains are likely already in.

“Inflation has been tame, and while many businesses have been able to avoid passing on higher costs to consumers, there are still questions on how much longer this trend can last,” he said.

Thursday’s producer price index will be another key gauge to assess how tariffs are affecting business costs, he noted.

Across equity, bond and currency markets, gauges of volatility are slumping to their lowest levels of the year. The Cboe Volatility Index hit its lowest since December.

“Broadening participation in this bull market is essential for its sustainability,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “We believe there is still room to run higher this summer, as the prevailing F.O.M.O. attitude among overly cautious investors and short-sellers helps drive prices higher.”

To Mark Hackett at Nationwide, the path of least resistance for the market is higher as the S&P 500 broke out of the recent trading range.

“Retail investors are increasingly validated in the buy-the-dip approach, given the speed of the recovery from the recent selloff, potentially creating a self-fulfilling prophecy the next time the market experiences a minor selloff,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

The US is open to discussing with China the use of Nvidia Corp. chips, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Amazon.com Inc. plans to offer same-day grocery delivery in 2,300 cities by the end of the year, more than doubling the current number and marking a major expansion in its effort to compete with traditional grocers. Tesla Inc. is looking to hire someone to test its driver-assistance technology on the streets of New York City, suggesting the carmaker could be looking to expand its ride-hailing services to the largest US metropolis. Tencent Holdings Ltd. promised prudence in AI spending despite faster-than-anticipated growth across its gaming and advertising businesses, suggesting the company intends to adopt a more measured approach to artificial intelligence development than many of its global rivals. Cava Group Inc. trimmed its annual sales guidance, as skittish diners spent less on restaurant meals. CoreWeave Inc. gave a disappointing earnings outlook, reflecting margin pressures from a rapid AI data center expansion. Gildan Activewear Inc. agreed to buy US underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc. — aiming to double its annual sales — for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock. Circle Internet Group Inc. and a group of shareholders including co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Allaire announced an offering to sell a combined 10 million shares. Bullish raised $1.1 billion in an initial public offering, pricing its shares above the marketed range. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:12 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1714 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3564 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 147.16 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $121,033.67 Ether rose 0.5% to $4,643.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.58% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.66% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.82% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $62.29 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,360.05 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.