Bond Selloff Builds as Fed Seen Delaying Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries extended their selloff and equities faltered as traders priced the possibility of fewer interest-rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve.

Treasury 10-year yields rose to a four-month high to about 4.37%, adding to a 10 basis-point jump from Monday, when data showed an expansion in US manufacturing for the first time since September 2022. The print has forced traders to dial back bets on Fed policy easing, with fewer than three rate cuts now priced for this year. They also see a good chance of a delay to policy easing, with odds of a June cut briefly slipping below 50% on Monday.

The impact rippled out worldwide, with British 10-year yields climbing more than 12 basis points, and German borrowing costs up almost 10 basis points. On stock markets, S&P 500 futures slid 0.3%, while contracts on the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%. European shares traded near flat.

Rate-cut wagers could be pared further if data on Friday show the US economy continued to add jobs at a healthy clip in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, due to speak Wednesday, could also repeat his message from last week that officials are awaiting more evidence that inflation is in check.

“The Fed is a difficult spot right now because if it eases too soon it could reignite the economy and inflation comes back, but if it doesn’t ease quickly enough, you get a bigger-than-expected economic slowdown,” said Andrew Pease, global head of investment strategy at Russell Investments Ltd. “At the margin, the data noise could convince the Fed to wait beyond June.”

Expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates kept the dollar close to six-week highs against a basket of Group-of-Ten peers. The yen also stayed in focus, as the Japanese currency slipped further toward the 152-per-dollar level that many traders believe could force authorities’ hand toward intervention.

Markets are also keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments, as an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy in Syria sent gold prices surging to a record high. Oil rallied above $85 a barrel as the attack added a risk premium to an already tight market.

In emerging markets, the Turkish lira surged against the dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated his economic team will be allowed to stay the course with orthodox monetary policies, despite a rout for the ruling party in local elections over the weekend.

Meanwhile, pressure continues to build on Bitcoin, which shed more than 5% and traded below $66,000, having fallen more than 10% from its mid-March peaks. Crypto-related stocks fell in US premarket trading, with Coinbase Global Inc. down 3.7%.

US health insurance stocks were the other big premarket losers, after regulators didn’t boost payments for private Medicare plans like the industry had come to expect. Humana Inc., heavily exposed to Medicare, fell 9.2%, while UnitedHealth Group Inc. dropped 4.3%.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the key moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 1:12 p.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0748

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.67 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2626 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2568

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 5.9% to $65,663.84

Ether fell 5.3% to $3,313.23

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.3% to $88.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,257.04 an ounce

