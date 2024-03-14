Bond Yields Spike as Hot Inflation Curbs Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market sold off after another hot inflation report reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut rates even as some areas of the economy show signs of sluggishness.

Treasury yields rose as the data underscored the challenges the Fed faces in achieving the “last mile” toward its inflation goal. Following the steps of consumer-price data, the producer price index also signaled a pickup in cost pressures. Meantime, retail sales showed signs of weakening. While it’s probably way too early to draw any conclusions, the set of figures raised some eyebrows about the specter of stagflation.

“Well, this is a pickle,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial. “On the heels of a second steamy CPI, and just a week before the Fed meeting, the February PPI rises at twice the expected pace — while retail sales were ‘meh’ at best, if not downright weak.”

Benchmark 10-year yields climbed 10 basis points to 4.29%. Fed swaps trimmed the odds of policy easing in 2024, with cuts now likely starting in July. The S&P 500 fell to around 5,150. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. once again led losses in megacaps. The dollar rose. The yen whipsawed after a report the Bank of Japan is getting ready to raise rates for the first time since 2007.

To Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets, there was nothing within this set of economic updates that will offer anything new for next week’s Fed meeting. It’s only a couple prints and insufficient to draw any broad-based conclusion, he noted.

“In a way, today was the past month in microcosm — sticky inflation combined with signs of softness elsewhere in the economy,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “The questions now are, will traders rethink how soon the Fed will cuts rates, and will that slow down the stock market rally in any meaningful way?”

Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management says the February’s producer price index report suggests that the tailwind of “transitory” inflation dropping out of the US economy has ended, with input prices threatening to become a headwind later in 2024 if the nascent commodity rally finds some legs.

The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged at the March 19-20 meeting for the fifth straight gathering. Coming on the heels of reports warning of persistently high inflation, there’s a lot riding for the Treasury market from the Fed’s new so-called dot-plot. The median forecast of Fed policymakers in December showed three quarter-point rate reductions for 2024.

Equities also struggled to pick up any traction.

Soaring valuations of a few megacap stocks have pushed some market pundits to worry about a bubble. Yet, the rest of the S&P 500 may be looking pricey as well.

While the top 10 stocks in the benchmark index are indeed historically expensive relative to the rest of the market, the other 490 are also trading at multiples significantly above their long-term averages, accordingto an analysis by Ned Davis Research’s Ed Clissold.

Markets are showing characteristics of a bubble in the record-setting surge by tech’s so-called Magnificent Seven stocks and the all-time highs in cryptocurrencies, according to Bank of America Corp. Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett.

With inflation re-accelerating, growth a little soft and risk assets unscathed, “that is very symptomatic of a bubble mentality,” Hartnett said Thursday in a Bloomberg TV interview. Characteristics of a bubble can be seen in prices, the pace of the moves, in valuations and in the narrowness of the gaining assets.

Corporate Highlights:

US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said in a speech that Boeing Co. became “too big to fail” after it bought up domestic competitors and became the country’s largest commercial aerospace maker.

President Joe Biden said United States Steel Corp. should retain American ownership, coming out against a takeover by Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp. despite the risk of upsetting a key ally.

Dollar General Inc. gave a same-store sales outlook that beat Wall Street expectations, indicating that efforts to turnaround the business are starting to show results.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. reported sales that surpassed analysts’ expectations, spurred by strong demand for sports gear.

Reddit Inc. is telling potential investors in its initial public offering that it expects revenue in 2024 to grow by more than 20% versus the previous year, according to a person familiar with the situation.

New York Community Bancorp, the troubled commercial real estate lender that just got a capital infusion from a group led by Steven Mnuchin, said it will book a gain after selling a portfolio of consumer loans with a net book value of $899 million as well as a co-op loan.

SpaceX launched its colossal Starship rocket to near orbit in space before it was lost while returning to Earth, a notable improvement after the first two missions ended quickly in explosions.

Key events this week:

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 11:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0888

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2735

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 148.30 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $71,050.1

Ether fell 3.7% to $3,844.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.29%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $80.73 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,156.38 an ounce

