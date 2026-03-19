Bonds, Stocks Tumble as Oil Stokes Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks extended losses after a fresh surge in oil and gas prices deepened concerns that the war in the Middle East will fuel inflation and hit growth. Bonds tumbled amid a second day of major central bank meetings.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6% after the US benchmark wiped out gains for the week in the previous session. The yield on two-year Treasuries jumped 11 basis points to 3.88% as traders priced out the chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut for 2026. European equities headed for their lowest level this year.

The selloff comes as Brent extended gains since the start of the conflict to more than 55%, climbing above $113 a barrel after attacks on some of the Middle East’s most important energy facilities. West Texas Intermediate was little changed as the gap between US crude and the rest of the world widened. European natural gas jumped as much as 35%.

Oil’s surge already has global central bankers fretting about price pressures. Policymakers in the UK and Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, with both central banks signaling the conflict has clouded the outlook.

“The mood is clearly risk-off this morning, with markets still digesting a toxic mix of geopolitics and central bank messaging,” said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy at Julius Baer. “The renewed escalation in the Middle East is reviving stagflation concerns just as investors were getting more comfortable on inflation up until March.”

The rate on two-year UK gilts rose 34 basis points to 4.43%. BOE policymakers kept rates unchanged in a unanimous vote, with all members standing “ready to act” to contain inflation. Traders cemented bets on two rate hikes by the European Central Bank this year and fully priced in three hikes by the BOE.

Gold, meanwhile, fell 4.3% toward $4,600 an ounce. The dollar was little changed. The Japanese yen dropped 0.5%, with traders on alert for the yen’s potential breach of 160 against the dollar.

US President Donald Trump called on Israel and Iran to stop their attacks on energy infrastructure. Still, the risk of lasting damage is increasing.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday said a drone struck its Samref refinery on the Red Sea. The attack followed Israel’s strike on the giant South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar. Tehran retaliated with a missile strike on the world’s largest export plant for liquefied natural gas in Qatar, while the United Arab Emirates shut a major gas facility due to falling debris.

Complacent investors betting on a swift resolution to the war are making a high-risk view given how poorly stocks typically fare when oil prices surge, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The team, led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, said investors aren’t fully pricing in the potential economic damage from soaring energy costs, even though four of the past five oil shocks since the 1970s have resulted in recessions.

“Escalating attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East are raising the risk of a lasting impact on global oil and gas supply,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin. “The current market mood is unlikely to change until the escalation momentum is broken and oil prices normalize.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“The widening Brent–WTI spread highlights that the impact of the conflict in Iran will be uneven, with European and Asian assets facing a more severe stagflationary shock than US counterparts.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. declared a target of reaching $100 billion of cloud and AI-related business revenue in five years. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares fell 6.6% in premarket trading after warning that it will need to spend heavily on production to meet burgeoning demand. One of Eli Lilly & Co.’s most highly anticipated experimental medicines helped diabetic patients lose more weight than any drug currently on the market, underscoring its potential in the increasingly crowded race for next-generation therapies. Samsung Electronics Co. plans to spend more than 110 trillion won ($73.3 billion) on capital expenditure and research in 2026, reflecting expansions in memory chip capacity as well as exploration into fields such as AI. HSBC Holdings Plc is weighing a wave of deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on AI to shrink its middle and back office footprint. Elliott Investment Management has built a significant stake in Align Technology Inc., the maker of Invisalign teeth-straightening products, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 8:34 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.5% The MSCI World Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1474 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3286 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 159.14 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.3% to $69,582.12 Ether fell 1.5% to $2,154.19 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.31% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $96.64 a barrel Spot gold fell 4.5% to $4,604.01 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling, Julien Ponthus, Michael Msika and James Hirai.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.