Bonds Climb on Weak Jobs Data as Tariffs in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bonds extended this year’s rally and stocks fluctuated after the latest economic data pointed to a further slowdown in the labor market, with traders keeping a close eye on the latest developments on tariffs.

Treasuries rose across the curve as hiring at US companies slowed in February to the lowest pace since July. Equities wavered after the report, which comes just a few days ahead of key jobs data. Meantime, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that President Donald Trump is set to announce changes to the tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Wednesday.

The market has been on a wild ride, and options traders expect more of that to come as traders assess the latest tariff developments and brace for Friday’s monthly payrolls figures. After months of muted activity, the S&P 500 has busted out of a tight range moving 1% or more in either direction during 12 out of the 41 trading sessions in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Volatility will likely pick up further on Friday: options traders expect the S&P 500 to move 1.3% in either direction, in what would be the most for any jobs day since the regional bank turmoil in March 2023.

“The tariffs alone aren’t enough to hurt the economy in a noticeable way, but when you take tariffs, plus broader worries about the economy, and a Fed that still might take its time on lowering rates, that’s when you start to wonder if the record highs in stocks from earlier this year were justified,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. A gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps added 0.2%. The Russell 2000 fluctuated.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.20%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%.

Corporate Highlights:

CrowdStrike Holding Inc., a cybersecurity company, issued a worse-than-expected earnings outlook, signaling that it’s still recovering from a flawed software update that crashed millions of computers globally last year.

Mars Inc. is selling investment-grade bonds on Wednesday to help fund its purchase of fellow food maker Kellanova, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, in what will likely be the biggest corporate note sale so far this year.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. was cleared by the UK’s antitrust watchdog, ending months of uncertainty over the tie-up.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is struggling to meet investors’ lofty expectations. The retailer said revenue this year would grow 3% to 5%. Wall Street projected an average of $5.2 billion in annual sales, which would be a gain of about 5.5%.

Foot Locker Inc. forecast earnings below Wall Street’s expectations as it struggles to lure budget-conscious consumers who continue to curb spending.

Phillips 66 is fighting back against activist investor Elliott Investment Management in a letter to shareholders Wednesday.

Bayer AG forecast a third straight year of falling profit as the German company struggles with mass litigation in the US, slumping prices for agriculture products and fresh competition for one of its best-selling medicines.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US trade, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Raphael Bostic speak, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US jobs report, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives keynote speech at an event in New York hosted by University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Friday

Fed’s John Williams, Michelle Bowman and Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.8%

The euro rose 1.2% to $1.0751

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.2857

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $89,716.25

Ether rose 1.1% to $2,202.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 25 basis points to 2.74%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $66.48 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,907.44 an ounce

