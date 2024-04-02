Bonds Drop as Fed Seen Delaying Interest Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global bonds dropped, tracking the previous day’s selloff in Treasuries, as traders priced the possibility of fewer interest-rate cuts this year from the Federal Reserve.

German 10-year yields climbed as much as six basis points to 2.36%, while UK borrowing costs rose seven basis points. Treasury yields steadied, after falling across the curve Monday when data showed US manufacturing unexpectedly expanded for the first time since September 2022. The report led traders to price in less monetary-policy easing by the Fed, briefly setting the odds of a first move in June below 50%.

Traders also now reckon the Fed can deliver fewer than three rate cuts this year, a view that could be bolstered if data at the end of this week show the US economy continued to add jobs last month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell — who is set to speak Wednesday — said Friday that officials are awaiting more evidence prices are contained, adding that it wouldn’t be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is in check.

“The pendulum of sentiment in US rates may be shifting toward the hawkish direction,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “There remains ample room for expectations to meaningfully shift as more data is revealed.”

In equity markets, European shares advanced 0.6% as trading resumed after the Easter break, with energy stocks lifted by oil’s advance to new five-month highs. US futures were flat after a slightly weaker Wall Street close on Monday, while among individual premarket movers, Tesla Inc. dropped as analysts cut their estimates for this quarter’s delivery of electric vehicles. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. slumped amid concerns over the drugstore chain’s earnings outlook.

The yen remained in focus as the Japanese currency slipped further toward the 152-per-dollar level that many traders believe could force authorities’ hand toward intervention.

In emerging markets, the Turkish lira added to its surge against the dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated his economic team will be allowed to stay the course with orthodox monetary policies, despite an unprecedented rout for the ruling party in local elections over the weekend.

The crypto rally lost momentum, as expectations of higher-for-longer Fed rates weighed on more speculative areas of the market. Bitcoin lost more than 4% to trade below $67,000, having shed about 10% from its mid-March peak.

In commodities, oil prices were boosted by heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East and tighter supply from Mexico, with US crude futures hitting $85 a barrel in New York for the first time since October.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem takes office, Tuesday. He replaces James Bullard.

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

US ADP employment, ISM Services, Wednesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Adriana Kugler and Michelle Bowman also speak, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Challenger job cuts, Thursday

Fed’s Loretta Mester, Alberto Musalem, Thomas Barkin, Patrick Harker, Austan Goolsbee speak, Thursday

European Central Bank publishes account of March rate decision, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the key moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:45 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0731

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2620 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2562

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.7% to $66,480.16

Ether fell 4.1% to $3,354.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.35%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.3% to $88.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,261.55 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Charlotte Yang and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.