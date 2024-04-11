Bonds Extend Drop as Traders Trim Rate-Cut Wagers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The slump in global bonds continued Thursday as traders reduced their wagers on interest-rate cuts, with attention turning to the European Central Bank’s policy announcement later.

Treasury yields ticked higher, with the 10-year rising to 4.56%, adding to yesterday’s surge when the US consumer price index beat forecasts for a third month. The yield on the 10-year German benchmark rose to the highest since early March. UK bonds climbed across the curve and Japanese benchmark yields hit a five-month high.

Stocks slipped, with Europe’s Stoxx 600 index down 0.3% and most sectors in the red. US futures edged lower following Wednesday’s slump on Wall Street when the S&P 500 fell 1%.

The ECB is forecast to keep borrowing costs on hold at a record high for a fifth meeting Thursday, but is widely expected to signal that easing will start in June, as inflation moves closer to its 2% target. Beyond that, the outlook for price pressures and the economy remains uncertain.

“June is really the moment for the ECB to start the cutting cycle,” Evelyn Herrmann, economist for Bank of America Securities Europe, said on Bloomberg Television. “They probably have a rather shallow cutting cycle in mind.” The ECB is dealing with different factors to the Fed, with more pronounced disinflation and economic weakness in the region, she said.

Traders trimmed their bets on ECB rate cuts after the US inflation report and now anticipate less than 75 basis points of easing this year, compared to earlier this week when there was a 50% chance of a fourth cut. While a first move in June is still the base case, it’s no longer fully priced.

It’s a similar story in the UK, where money markets now price fewer than two quarter-point cuts by the Bank of England in 2024 for the first time since October. Policymaker Megan Greene said UK rate cuts should still be a way off, according to an article in the Financial Times on Thursday.

As for the US, investors are now signaling the Fed will cut twice this year, starting in September, less than the most recent Fed dot plot that indicated three 2024 reductions. At the start of the year, market pricing indicated six cuts were expected.

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers went a step further to say that one would have to “take seriously the possibility that the next rate move will be upwards rather than downwards.” Such a likelihood is somewhere in the 15% to 25% range, he told Bloomberg Television’s Wall Street Week with David Westin.

An index of dollar strength edged higher, adding to Wednesday’s advance to the highest this year. The yen steadied after weakening to levels not seen since 1990 against the greenback in the prior session. The depreciation has sparked fresh speculation Japanese authorities might step into the market to support the currency.

Elsewhere, oil held the first gain in three sessions as traders watched for a potential attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies, which could spark a significant escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Copper resumed its advance, while zinc traded near a one-year high, as metals markets looked past delays to US monetary easing to focus on looming risks to supply.

In China, the central bank ramped up support for the yuan against a resurgent greenback by setting the daily reference exchange rate at a level that topped estimates by a record.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% as of 10:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0737

The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2573 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2549

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $70,893.27

Ether rose 2.4% to $3,596.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $90.84 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,330.02 an ounce

