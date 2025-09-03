Bonds Extend Their Slide, Asian Equities Retreat: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Japanese bonds joined a global debt slump as a rush of corporate-debt sales and concerns over developed-world budgets dragged down European fixed-income securities and Treasuries. Higher yields weighed on equities, pushing Asian shares to their lowest level in three weeks.

Yields on 20-year Japanese government bonds rose to levels last seen in 1999 while those on the 30-year maturity jumped to the highest since their debut. Longer-dated German bond futures slipped for a fifth straight session. US 30-year bond yields held close to 5% after a spike on Tuesday that weighed on Wall Street.

The yen weakened amid political uncertainty in the country while a gauge of the dollar rose for a second day. Equity-index futures for Europe gained 0.3% and those for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.2%.

Treasuries slumped Tuesday, tracking declines in longer-maturity European bonds at the start of a month that is historically tough for debt markets. The vulnerability of global long-dated government debt reflects the accumulation of heavy spending, which requires rising bond sales to finance, and an overall trust deficit in sovereign debt.

“We will likely see more steepening pressure in the US curve, especially if this Friday’s payrolls come in weak and the market starts to price in more near-term rate cuts from the Fed,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “There’ll likely be pressure too in the UK and Japan.”

Despite the recent selloff, global bonds as measured by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index have still returned 6.7% this year. Tuesday’s drop on that gauge was the worst since June 6.

Borrowers across the globe issued at least $90 billion in investment-grade debt on Tuesday, as parts of global credit markets neared or toppled records in one of the busiest weeks this year.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The world economy looks to be coping relatively well with the strains imposed by President Trump’s tariffs. That’s reviving the concerns that many had raised in 2024 about the potential for debt-sustainability worries to drive yields higher and higher in the coming years. The jump in yields is likely to limit any bounce back for stocks with borrowing costs getting elevated enough to hurt the outlook for companies.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Asia Team Leader. Click here for the full analysis.

Meanwhile, investors in Japan are also concerned about political uncertainty after a key power broker for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he will step aside as secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party if Ishiba approves.

Caution surrounding an auction of 30-year bonds Thursday and uncertainty within the Liberal Democratic Party are adding to the selling pressure on super-long bonds.

“As an investor in bonds, I am keeping duration in Japan underweight and avoiding longer maturity bonds everywhere,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management. “I’m very cautious about the 30-year auction. Global and local factors are pushing yields higher.”

In Australia, bonds declined after the country’s economic growth accelerated in the second quarter, reinforcing the case for the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged later this month.

Traders worldwide are contending with a range of concerns, from key economic data and US tariffs to Federal Reserve independence, monetary policy and global fiscal prospects. This comes as the stock market appears to be at a crossroads.

“The curve-steepening pressures are going to remain persistent,” said Kenneth Crompton, a strategist at National Australia Bank. “You have a building series of factors that should add to the risk premium in the US curve.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his administration would ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling in hopes of overturning a federal court decision that many of his tariffs were illegally imposed. “The stock market’s down because the stock market needs the tariffs. They want the tariffs,” the president said.

Corporate News:

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will be required to share online search data with rivals while avoiding harsher penalties, including the forced sale of its Chrome business, a judge ruled in the biggest US antitrust case in almost three decades. Alphabet shares rose in after-hours trading. The US has revoked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s authorization to freely ship essential gear to its main Chinese chipmaking base, potentially curtailing its production capabilities at that older-generation facility. TSMC shares retreated in Taiwan. Apple Inc.’s lead artificial intelligence researcher for robotics has departed the company to join Meta Platforms Inc.’s competing effort, part of an exodus of AI talent from the iPhone maker. Hong Kong is probing allegations of insider dealing that involve at least two individuals at the stock exchange and the city’s financial regulator as well as brokers and social media influencers. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:50 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9% Japan’s Topix fell 1.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.9% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1627 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.64 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1465 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3361 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $110,800.34 Ether rose 0.3% to $4,325.44 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.29% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.625% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.43% Commodities

Spot gold was little changed West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $65.36 a barrel This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson and Mia Glass.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.