Bonds Fall and Stocks Hold Steady After GDP Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for the Federal Reserve decision drove bonds lower as stocks remained steady after data showed the world’s largest economy is holding up.

S&P 500 futures were little changed as economic activity rebounded in the second quarter, climbing at an annualized 3% pace. Bond yields rose mildly, with traders weighing Treasury signals it will rely more on the shortest-dated securities to fund the gaping federal deficit at least until 2026.

“As expected, the US economy bounced back strongly in the second quarter, much more than expected,” said Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors. “With inflation above target, tariffs about to kick in and the economy looking in reasonable shape, there is virtually no chance of the Fed acting on rates before September.”

Investors parsing Jerome Powell’s remarks Wednesday for any hint that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to an interest-rate cut might be left wanting.

Policymakers are largely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth consecutive time. With an onslaught of economic data due before their next meeting in September, the Fed chair may opt to leave his options open until there’s more clarity about the direction of the economy.

In other economic news, US companies stepped up hiring in July, though the pace remained consistent with weaker labor demand. Private-sector payrolls increased by 104,000, according to ADP Research data. The median estimate of economists called for a 76,000 gain.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump said he would impose a tariff rate of 25% on India starting on Aug. 1 and suggested he would add an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

Earnings season for a handful of megacap tech firms has morphed into capex season with the AI arms race showing no signs of slowing.

Focus will be on how much the behemoths Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. plan to dish out to keep up with competitors like Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as they build out infrastructure and software to power artificial intelligence applications.

Corporate Highlights:

Humana Inc. raised its profit guidance for the year on Wednesday, bucking a trend in the US health insurance industry after most other companies cut their forecasts in recent months. Kraft Heinz Co. used price increases to help offset volume declines as the company continues a strategic review of its brands. Hershey Co. lowered its full-year profit guidance on the continued high price of cocoa and tariff costs. Starbucks Corp. reported revenue for the third quarter that beat the average analyst estimate. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol notes that the firm’s turnaround efforts are “ahead of schedule.” Visa Inc., the world’s biggest payments network, left its earning outlook unchanged for the rest of the fiscal year. SoFi Technologies Inc., a provider of consumer financial services, said it’s selling $1.5 billion of stock. Tesla Inc. agreed to buy $4.3 billion worth of US-built batteries from LG Energy Solution Ltd., a person familiar with the matter said, in a deal that should eventually boost the carmaker’s slowing energy storage business. Bunge Global SA’s second-quarter profits fell to the lowest in seven years as lingering uncertainty over tariffs and US biofuel policy continued to pressure crop traders and processors. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:36 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1483 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3328 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.73 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $117,630.03 Ether was little changed at $3,765.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.90% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $69.47 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.