Bonds Fall and Stocks Waver on Fed-Cut Pushback: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Bonds fell and stocks fluctuated after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller threw cold water on expectations for interest-rate cuts.
Treasury yields rose across the US curve, with shorter-maturities leading the moves. The dollar extended its quarterly advance. S&P 500 futures swung between gains and losses after the benchmark gauge closed at an all-time high.
Waller called recent inflation figures “disappointing” and said he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting. He pointed to a strong economy and robust hiring as further reasons the Fed has room to wait to gain confidence that inflation is on a sustained path toward the 2% target.
“When you title a speech ‘There’s Still No Rush,’ you have a point to make,” said Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report. “Waller joins voting member Raphael Bostic in wanting to wait — and only likely expecting 1-2 cuts this year.”
The government’s two main measures of US activity — gross domestic product and consumer spending — posted strong advances at the end of last year, pointing to an economy that’s still expanding at a healthy pace.
It’s the final trading day of the quarter, and traders will be positioning for Friday’s inflation data and Jerome Powell’s remarks — when markets will be closed.
Corporate Highlights:
- Home Depot Inc. said it would buy roof-supply firm SRS Distribution Inc. for about $18.25 billion in a bid to bolster the company’s professional services business.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. narrowed its fiscal 2024 guidance even as the drugstore chain beat Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. was cut to sell at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., which cited “egregiously rich” valuation.
- Estee Lauder Cos. was raised to buy at Bank of America Corp., which said the company’s earnings have now bottomed.
Key events this week:
- Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.
- US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:32 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0788
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2620
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.36 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $70,469.06
- Ether rose 1.7% to $3,569.83
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.23%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.32%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $82.70 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,209 an ounce
