Bonds Fall and Stocks Waver on Fed-Cut Pushback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bonds fell and stocks fluctuated after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller threw cold water on expectations for interest-rate cuts.

Treasury yields rose across the US curve, with shorter-maturities leading the moves. The dollar extended its quarterly advance. S&P 500 futures swung between gains and losses after the benchmark gauge closed at an all-time high.

Waller called recent inflation figures “disappointing” and said he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting. He pointed to a strong economy and robust hiring as further reasons the Fed has room to wait to gain confidence that inflation is on a sustained path toward the 2% target.

“When you title a speech ‘There’s Still No Rush,’ you have a point to make,” said Peter Boockvar, author of the Boock Report. “Waller joins voting member Raphael Bostic in wanting to wait — and only likely expecting 1-2 cuts this year.”

The government’s two main measures of US activity — gross domestic product and consumer spending — posted strong advances at the end of last year, pointing to an economy that’s still expanding at a healthy pace.

It’s the final trading day of the quarter, and traders will be positioning for Friday’s inflation data and Jerome Powell’s remarks — when markets will be closed.

Corporate Highlights:

Home Depot Inc. said it would buy roof-supply firm SRS Distribution Inc. for about $18.25 billion in a bid to bolster the company’s professional services business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. narrowed its fiscal 2024 guidance even as the drugstore chain beat Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue.

Palantir Technologies Inc. was cut to sell at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., which cited “egregiously rich” valuation.

Estee Lauder Cos. was raised to buy at Bank of America Corp., which said the company’s earnings have now bottomed.

Key events this week:

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:32 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0788

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2620

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.36 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $70,469.06

Ether rose 1.7% to $3,569.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.23%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.96%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $82.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,209 an ounce

