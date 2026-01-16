Bonds Fall as Trump Reluctant to Nominate Hassett: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for another buoyant day across asset classes were deflated at midday over concern President Donald Trump is cooling on his dovish front runner to head the Federal Reserve.

Treasuries dropped across the curve as traders slightly dialed back expectations for Fed rate cuts this year. The S&P 500 struggled to gain much traction and was heading toward a weekly decline despite a rally in giant chipmakers. Small caps kept rising, with the Russell 2000 beating the US equity benchmark for an 11th straight session.

Trump on Friday said if Kevin Hassett were to leave his post as director of the White House National Economic Council, it would deprive the administration of one of its most powerful messengers on the economy. He has been seen as a top contender to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this week, Trump suggested he was considering both Hassett and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh for the role, among others.

“If I had to pick between the two Kevin’s, I’d go with Hassett over Warsh,” said Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research. “So crushing Hassett only helps Warsh. We know that Kevin Warsh has been hawkish his entire career. He hates inflation even when it is running below the Fed’s target. It would be an interesting choice given the President’s policy views.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. A closely watched gauge of chipmakers climbed 1.4%. The Russell 2000 added 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed three basis points to 4.20%. The dollar wavered.

“I actually want to keep you where you are, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told Hassett during a White House event. “If I move him, these Fed guys — certainly the one we have now — they don’t talk much. I would lose you. It’s a serious concern to me.”

Trump’s remarks that he would like to keep White House advisor Hassett in his current seat catapult Warsh into pole position in the race to succeed Powell as Fed chair, while adding a little to Christopher Waller’s chances, according to Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“It is not certain this is a definitive signal – the President has given various signals at various times and appears to enjoy the drama of this Celebrity Apprentice season – but it does look as if the former Fed governor is for the first time the clear front-runner,” he noted.

What would a Warsh Fed chairmanship mean?

“We think near term through end 2026 he would be more or less as dovish as Hassett would be on the basis of supply side optimism, the difference is that he would be more likely to revert to older hawkish traits if the economy turned out to overheat in 2027/2028, Guha concluded.

Meantime, the fast-paced rally in small caps, sidelined for much of last year, has been fueled by a combination of falling interest rates and economic growth — dual tailwinds that many on Wall Street see as likely to propel the riskier group to market leading gains. So far this year, the Russell 2000 is up about 8% compared with a 1.5% gain for the S&P 500.

Going back to 1979, there are five other instances in which the small-cap gauge opened a lead of at least 500 basis points over the US equity benchmark in the first month of the year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Michael Casper and Nathaniel Welnhofer.

The small-cap index kept its lead in four of those calendar years, BI said. The only exception was 2021, when unprofitable Russell 2000 companies were in a bubble. Though the S&P 500 closed some of the gap in three of those years, the Russell 2000 still ended with an average gain of 22.6% across all five instances.

“The favorable macroeconomic environment, characterized by contained inflation and accelerating growth, allows markets to withstand geopolitical tensions and continue their upward trajectory despite uncertainties,” said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Asset Management.

Production at US factories unexpectedly increased in December and the prior month was revised higher, suggesting manufacturers gained some footing at the end of the year. This year, producers may find more favorable conditions in the wake of incentives for capital expenditures, diminished uncertainty about tariffs and lower financing rates.

Corporate Highlights:

Paramount Skydance Corp.’s leadership has held talks in recent days with French President Emmanuel Macron amid a European charm offensive to garner support for its $108.4 billion hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Movie theaters warned European Union merger watchdogs that a takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. by either Netflix Inc. or Paramount Skydance Corp. threatens to harm their industry. Walmart Inc. appointed new heads for its three main divisions, completing a leadership refresh at the world’s largest retailer. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. rose to four-year high after the regional bank reported a 9% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analysts’ estimates as financing and dealmaking by middle-market customers accelerated. DoorDash Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Lee Brown is departing the delivery app company after less than six months to pursue a new opportunity. HP Inc. was downgraded at Barclays Plc to underweight from equal-weight. Honeywell International Inc. rose after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised the recommendation on the industrial company to overweight from neutral, writing it has “extended its discount” to a sum-of-the-parts valuation. Kraft Heinz Co. fell after Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares to underweight from equal-weight. Mosaic Co. slumped as the fertilizer company said North American demand “declined well beyond normal seasonal softness” in the fourth quarter due to a weak farmer economy and weather. Porsche AG’s deliveries fell 10% last year, the steepest drop since 2009 when the global financial crisis roiled markets, following weak demand for electric vehicles and a slump in China. Glencore Plc has agreed to buy at least 500,000 tons a year of hot briquetted iron from a planned Oman-based plant, securing supply of the low-carbon steelmaking input from 2030. Mitsubishi Corp. agreed to buy Aethon Energy Management LLC’s US gas and pipeline assets for $5.2 billion, the biggest purchase by a Japanese company in the American shale sector. Reliance Industries Ltd. reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as sluggish growth in the petrochemical and retail businesses offset a strong showing in its refining and telecom units. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:56 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 1.4% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1598 The British pound was little changed at $1.3380 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 158.02 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $94,831.14 Ether fell 0.6% to $3,277.4 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.20% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.40% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.59% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.81% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $59.92 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.6% to $4,586.57 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.