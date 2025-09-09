Bonds Halt Rally Before Jobs Markdown; Oil Spikes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders refrained from big bets ahead of a revision to US jobs data that may signal a cooling labor market and reinforce expectations for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Following a rally to the brink of all-time highs, the S&P 500 was little changed. Apple Inc. will hold its biggest product launch event of the year, and is set to unveil the iPhone 17. Treasuries halted a four-day winning streak. Oil jumped after a reported Israeli attack in Qatar revived fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East and increased the risk premium for crude. Gold rose to a record.

US job growth in the year through March was probably far less robust than government figures currently show, suggesting the step-down in hiring seen in recent months actually began much earlier. The data is scheduled for 10 a.m. Washington time.

Economists at Wells Fargo & Co., Comerica Bank and Pantheon Macroeconomics expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary benchmark revision to show the March payrolls count was almost 800,000 less than currently estimated — or about 67,000 a month on average. Nomura Securities, Bank of America Corp. and Royal Bank of Canada say the downgrade could even be closer to a million.

“US jobs revision today could show labor demand is weaker than previously thought, boosting Fed rate cut bets,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman. “We expect the Fed to prioritize maximum employment over price stability within its dual mandate given that monetary policy is moderately restrictive.”

Next up will be readings on both producer and consumer prices, due Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. While traders have fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut by Fed policymakers this month, sticky inflation could dim the outlook for cuts in October and December.

US job growth cooled notably last month while the unemployment rate rose to the highest since 2021, fanning concerns the labor market may be on the cusp of a more significant deterioration. Data last week showed nonfarm payrolls increased 22,000 in August, and revisions showed employment shrank in June for the first time since 2020. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.3%.

“Given the recent softness in the labor market data, even if we were to see elevated inflation data this week, we still think the Fed would cut rates next week,” said Chris Kampitsis at Barnum Financial Group. “While a rate cut is almost a certainty next week, the magnitude of the cut is still up for debate.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. will hold its biggest product launch event of the year Tuesday, when the company is set to unveil the new iPhone 17 lineup, smartwatches and AirPods ahead of the holiday season. The video presentation — carrying the tagline “awe dropping” — will kick off from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, at 10 a.m. local time. Bloomberg News will have full coverage, including a live blog with play-by-play reporting and analysis. UnitedHealth Group Inc. said it expects most of its Medicare Advantage members to be in highly rated plans that earn bonus payments next year, a boon for its health insurance business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. won a $40 billion mandate from Shell Plc to oversee pension assets for the energy company, in one of the biggest outsourced deals of its kind. Nebius Group NV shares soared after signing an artificial-intelligence infrastructure deal worth as much as $19.4 billion with Microsoft Corp. Anglo American Plc has agreed to acquire Canada’s Teck Resources Ltd., creating a more than $50 billion company in one of the biggest mining deals in over a decade. American Express Co. grew its global merchant acceptance rate by more than 16% in the 12 months through June as it continues to invest in the domestic and international network of places that accept its credit cards. Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. are bullish on China’s future appetite for liquefied natural gas even if Russia succeeds in adding another pipeline to the Asian nation. Lazard Inc. is aiming to station half a dozen bankers in its newly-opened office in Abu Dhabi as part of Chief Executive Officer Peter Orszag’s yearslong plan to double the firm’s revenue. Novartis AG agreed to buy Tourmaline Bio Inc. in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion as the Swiss drugmaker continues to pursue bolt-on deals to boost its drug pipeline.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:40 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1747 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3562 The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.81 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $112,864.53 Ether rose 1.3% to $4,355.39 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.60% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.71% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $63.12 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,664.50 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.