Bonds Retreat, Oil Gains After US Strikes on Iran: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Oil prices climbed while bonds fell across most of Asia as renewed Middle East tensions sparked fears of energy supply disruptions, complicating the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

Brent jumped more than 2% to trade above $76 a barrel after the US launched fresh airstrikes in Iran and revoked a waiver that allowed it to sell oil globally, following attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Ten-year yields rose in Australia and Japan, and also in New Zealand, where the central bank raised interest rates as expected. Treasuries were steady.

Equity markets, however, largely shrugged off the latest escalation in geopolitical tensions. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks up 0.3%, supported by tech names. S&P 500 futures were steady, while contracts for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. That’s after US benchmarks fell on Tuesday, with a gauge of chip stocks dropping more than 4%.

“At the margin, the spike in oil prices and the removal of the Iranian oil waiver strengthens the case for central banks to deliver precautionary rate hikes due to the ongoing risk of second round inflation taking hold,” said Sean Keane, chief strategist for Asia Pacific at JB Drax Honore.

US forces completed a round of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting over 80 targets, according to a post on X by the Central Command. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned Tehran would respond. Axios reported drones had been launched at Bahrain, and Kuwait said it was responding to missile attacks.

The renewed hostilities risk undermining the interim US-Iran peace deal reached last month while oil’s rebound threatens a new wave of disruption for global energy markets. A handful of vessels appeared to transit through the Strait of Hormuz in the early hours of Wednesday, even after a spate of strikes on tankers left shipowners struggling to assess the risk of operating in the vital waterway.

“Traders aren’t pricing a full re-escalation — and for now, that call looks defensible,” said Dilin Wu, a strategist at Pepperstone Group. “As long as the MOU framework holds and vessel transit volumes keep recovering rather than reversing sharply, the market reaction should stay contained to higher volatility rather than a trend reversal.”

Elsewhere in markets, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after rising 0.2% on Tuesday. Gold rose above $4,100 an ounce, while Bitcoin fell about 1%.

Indonesian shares dropped after S&P Dow Jones Indices signaled the country could eventually lose its emerging-market status if concerns over its equities market persist, dealing a setback to efforts to reassure global investors.

A gauge of Asian technology stocks climbed more than 1%, snapping a two-day slide.

“Unless the conflict translates into a sustained disruption to energy supply, it should not derail the broader positive sentiment toward equities and corporate bonds, which is supported by the overall low oil prices, less hawkish central banks, positive AI narrative and very low implied market volatility,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA.

Corporate Highlights:

SK Hynix Inc.’s $28 billion US listing is multiple times oversubscribed ahead of pricing on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. When Amazon.com Inc. sold its biggest ever bond earlier this year, it was inundated with investor orders amid hype about the AI boom. This time around, there’s less fanfare. Peak demand for its latest $25 billion offering reached $62 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. That’s about half the orders it attracted for its prior $37 billion deal in March. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted a new image-generation AI model, its first such release since the company spent billions to rebuild its AI lab under Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang a year ago. Microsoft Corp., looking to reduce artificial-intelligence costs, is starting to replace OpenAI and Anthropic with its own models in software products like Excel and Outlook. China’s DeepSeek is developing its own chip to help power AI systems, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:44 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 2.4% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1415 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 162.32 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7994 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $62,903.82 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,756.47 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.860% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.88% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $72.29 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $4,126.77 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Ruth Carson, Stephen Kirkland and Chris Bourke.

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