Bonds Slump, Stocks Waver After Hot US CPI Print: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US government bonds sold off and equities whipsawed after hot inflation data spurred bets the Federal Reserve won’t have much room to cut rates this year. Oil sank on news of US-Russia talks over Ukraine.

Treasuries fell across the curve Wednesday, sending the 10-year yield nine basis points higher on Wednesday, its biggest one-day move since December when hawkish Fed signals rattled trading. Australian and New Zealand bonds echoed the moves in early Thursday trading.

Equity index futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were all fractionally higher after US stocks held to tight ranges. The S&P 500 closed 0.3% lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 managed a 0.1% advance. An index of US-listed Chinese companies advanced 2.7%.

An index of dollar strength was little changed as the prospect of persistent US inflation rippled across currency markets. The yen slumped more than 1% Wednesday, while the euro led gains among Group of 10 currencies.

The moves were mainly centered upon the higher-than-expected rise in US prices, which led traders to adjust bets on US rate cuts to now project the first and only reduction this year to come in December.

The monthly gauge of the US consumer price index rose 0.5% in January, the most since August 2023. Core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.4% in January, also more than anticipated, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures showed Wednesday. Year-over-year gauges for both headline and core inflation also rose more than expected.

“Higher-for-longer may have just gotten a little longer,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “The Fed has been waiting for clear signs that inflation is trending lower again, and this morning they got the opposite. Until that changes, the markets are going to have to remain patient about additional rate cuts.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the data shows that while the central bank has made substantial progress toward taming inflation, there is still more work to do, “so we want to keep policy restrictive for now,” he said.

“Today’s inflation report will make for very uncomfortable reading for the Fed,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “If this persists into the next few months, inflation risks may become too heavily weighted to the upside to permit the Fed to cut rates at all this year.”

Gold edged higher and oil prices fell as President Donald Trump said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices slid more than 2% Wednesday.

In Asia, data set for release Thursday includes producer prices for Japan, an interest rate decision in the Philippines, while money supply data for China may be released any time through February 15. Elsewhere, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Donald Trump at the White House later Thursday.

Hot Inflation

The market is going to start seriously considering that the next move the Fed makes – even if it is in late 2025 or early 2026 – is going to be a hike and not a cut, according to Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

“The market will likely have a negative knee-jerk reaction to the increasing risks of ‘higher-for-longer’ or even ‘higher-from-here.’ So caution is warranted,” he said.

The jump in US inflation last month that surprised investors was mostly due to the way the government adjusts for typical price increases at the start of the year, according to Bloomberg Economics.

While the report spooked markets and reduced odds of a Fed interest-rate cut in the first half of the year, the advances were “mostly due to residual seasonality — the ‘January effect’ — limiting the signal from the hot print,” Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong and Stuart Paul wrote. At the same time, inflation ran a touch cooler at the end of 2024.

The decline for the S&P 500 came after the index pared most of a 1.1% slide following the inflation data. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps and Meta Platforms Inc. rose for an 18th straight session. For the first time since November, the Nasdaq 100 erased an intraday loss of 1%. In late hours, Cisco Systems Inc. jumped on an upbeat sales forecast.

Key events this week:

Eurozone industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures rose 1% as of 7:22 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0386

The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.35 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3111 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6281

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $97,843.98

Ether rose 2.1% to $2,738.49

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.