This content was published on March 17, 2020 3:23 PM

Around 130 border crossings have been closed to manage traffic.

(Keystone / Laurent Gillieron)

Swiss customs authorities have observed a 37% decline in the number of people entering Switzerland through border checkpoints compared to a month ago.

Some 2,200 people have been turned away at the Swiss border so far on Tuesday, said Christian Bock, Director of the Federal Customs Administration (FCA) at a press briefing. On Monday, the Swiss government decided to introduce border checks with Germany, France and Austria.

Only Swiss citizens, holders of residence and work permits as well as people transiting through Switzerland are allowed to enter the Alpine nation.

In canton Ticino, bordering Italy, the decline in cross border traffic on March 16 was as much as 73% compared to the situation on February 17. Around 130 border crossings have been closed to manage traffic, with further closures are still under consideration. This situation has led to heavy traffic jams on the border.

As far as goods are concerned, imports, exports or transit of products continue to function normally. The customs authorities have noted a decline in overall volumes but not in alarming proportions.





SDA-Keystone/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018