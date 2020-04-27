Switzerland is currently wrapped up in red and white tape like a present. But there is of course nothing to celebrate. Head to the border and apart from at official checkpoints some form of barrier – whether it's tape, concrete blocks, piles of earth or logs – will stop most people getting out and most people getting in.
While some of these recent constructions are more solid than others, they all send the same message: “Stay home.”
Land-locked Switzerland, like almost every other country around the world, has implemented various measures to try to stem the spread of Covid-19.
In Switzerland, this includes entry restrictions for citizens of every country apart from Liechtenstein. The most visible signs are at the border with Switzerland’s four other neighbours: France, Germany, Austria and Italy.
Only Swiss citizens, Swiss residents, cross-border workers and those passing through can enter. Even foreign partners of Swiss citizens who do not have a right of residence will be turned away. Cross-border shoppers will even be fined CHF100 ($103).