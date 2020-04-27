Navigation

Border posts Sorry, we’re closed!

Oberriet

The border between Oberriet and Meiningen in Austria. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone)

Hüntwangen

A blocked forest path near Hüntwangen, canton Zurich, on the border with Germany. (Markus Forte)

Inzlingen

At Riehen, a Basel suburb, on the border with Germany. (Roland Schmid)

Cara

A decorated road barrier near Geneva. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone)

Kreuzlingen Konstanz

Fenced off in Kreuzlingen, on the German border. (Roland Schmid)

Les Ripettes

A tree trunk blocks a path in Dardagny near Geneva. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone)

Laufenburg

The border crossing between Switzerland and Germany is shut in Laufenburg. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Trasadingen

No go between Trasadingen in northern Switzerland and Germany. (Markus Forte)

Brusino Arsizio

The closed customs checkpoint at Brusino Arsizio on the Italian border is monitored by Swiss and Italian police. (Davide Agosta/Keystone)

Kreuzlingen

A fence separates Swiss and German trees in Kreuzlingen and Konstanz. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone)

Biaufond

The border with France near Biaufond. (Roland Schmid)

Wasterkingen

A pile of earth on the border with Germany at Wasterkingen. (Markus Forte) 

Les Cerneux-Péquignot

The border at Les Cerneux-Péquignot heading towards France. (Roland Schmid)

Flughafenstrasse

No entry to France, here at Basel. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Lange Erlen

Again in Basel but on the border with Germany. (Roland Schmid)

Soral Geneve

Concrete blocks close the road at the border between France and Geneva. (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone)

Hegenheim

On the border between France and Allschwil, near Basel. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone)

Wil ZH

A closed stretch of the border between canton Zurich and Germany. (Markus Forte)

Grenzach

No way through between Riehen and Grenzach in Germany. (Roland Schmid) 

Eine Serie von grünen Grenzen während der Covid-19 Pandemie

Switzerland is currently wrapped up in red and white tape like a present. But there is of course nothing to celebrate. Head to the border and apart from at official checkpoints some form of barrier – whether it's tape, concrete blocks, piles of earth or logs – will stop most people getting out and most people getting in. 

While some of these recent constructions are more solid than others, they all send the same message: “Stay home.” 

Land-locked Switzerland, like almost every other country around the world, has implemented various measures to try to stem the spread of Covid-19. 

In Switzerland, this includes entry restrictions for citizens of every country apart from Liechtenstein. The most visible signs are at the border with Switzerland’s four other neighbours: France, Germany, Austria and Italy. 

Only Swiss citizens, Swiss residents, cross-border workers and those passing through can enter. Even foreign partners of Swiss citizens who do not have a right of residence will be turned away. Cross-border shoppers will even be fined CHF100 ($103).


