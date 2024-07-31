Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Borrell says EU won’t recognise election win by Venezuela’s Maduro until votes counted, records shared

HANOI (Reuters) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday the bloc could not recognise results of an election in Venezuela until all votes are counted and records are shared.

Authorities in Venezuela said President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term in office, despite multiple exit polls that pointed to an opposition win. Borrell was speaking to reporters during a visit to Vietnam.

