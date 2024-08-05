Boston’s Cardinal O’Malley, major U.S. ally of Pope Francis, retires

By Joshua McElwee

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Monday named a new leader for the Catholic Church in Boston, succeeding the retiring archbishop, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who has long been one of the pontiff’s key U.S. advisers and a lead Vatican official on clergy sexual abuse issues.

In a daily press bulletin, the Vatican said Francis had appointed Bishop Richard Henning as Boston’s new archbishop. Henning, aged 59 and originally from New York, had led the Church in Providence, Rhode Island, since last summer.

The Boston archdiocese is expected to host a press conference later Monday to announce further details, including when Henning will be officially installed in his new role.

Henning is relatively new among U.S. bishops. He was first appointed as an auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre, New York by Francis in 2018. He was made bishop of Providence, the capital of the country’s smallest state, in 2023.

O’Malley turned 80, the typical retirement age for Church service, on June 29. While he was named the archbishop of Boston by Pope John Paul II in 2003 and was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006, Francis had considerably elevated his public profile, and treated him as a close ally.

In his first year as pope in 2013, Francis appointed O’Malley as a member of his influential kitchen cabinet of high Church officials, known as the Council of Cardinals. In 2014, Francis also tasked O’Malley with leading the Vatican’s first official commission on clergy sexual abuse.

The task force, formally known as the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, was roiled last year by the shock resignation of one of its members, a globally known abuse prevention expert.

At the time, O’Malley said he had been “surprised” by the resignation and disagreed with the person’s decision.

The Vatican did not immediately say when O’Malley would step down from his Vatican roles, but, according to age limits on Church service, would be expected to do so soon.

The Boston archdiocese is the fourth-largest Catholic archdiocese in the U.S., and includes an estimated 1.8 million Catholics, according to its website.

(Reporting by Joshua McElweeEditing by Keith Weir)