Boy stabs, wounds at least five schoolmates, teacher in Portugal

This content was published on
1 minute

LISBON (Reuters) – A 12-year-old boy stabbed and wounded at least five other pupils and a teacher at a school in Portugal on Tuesday, police said after taking the youngster into custody.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries but one girl was taken to a hospital in serious condition, said a duty police officer in the town of Azambuja, some 50 km (31 miles) northeast of Lisbon.

It was not immediately clear what provoked the attack.

“He entered (the school) after lunch and started stabbing everyone he saw,” Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lucio told CNN Portugal.

