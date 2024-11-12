Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BP efforts to scale back renewables won’t affect JV with EnBW

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Current efforts by BP to scale back its renewables activities have no impact on an offshore wind joint venture the oil major has with EnBW, the German utility’s finance chief told analysts on Tuesday.

Both companies formed a 50:50 partnership in 2021 to jointly develop offshore wind projects in Britain, where they hold agreements for lease on two 60-year leases in the Irish Sea as well as an option agreement for another lease in the North Sea.

The three projects, dubbed Morven, Morgan and Mona, cover potential generation capacity of 5.9 gigawatts, enough to power around 6 million UK households.

Sources told Reuters last month that BP was considering selling a minority stake in its offshore wind business, the latest effort by CEO Murray Auchincloss to scale back the energy company’s focus on renewables.

“We are in close contact with BP and we do not see any impact of their intentions to scale down their overall renewables business, because it’s not on the level of our JV,” EnBW CFO Thomas Kusterer said after presenting nine-month results.

“If they were to do something, that’s at least my understanding, it’s on a … global level and not on a JV level,” he added. “What we are hearing from them in our JV (is that) we are progressing well with the project and we do not see any kind of impact on an operational level.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR