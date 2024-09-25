Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Brazil’s Lula says he is ready to sign EU-Mercosur trade deal

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday he is ready to sign a trade agreement between the European Union and South America’s Mercosur bloc, but that it is now up to the EU to conclude negotiations.

Speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Lula said his country was surprising investors and credit rating agencies with stronger than expected growth, and offering new stability now that tax reform has advanced in Congress.

“If the EU is ready we can sign the trade agreement during the G20 meeting in Brazil,” he told reporters, referring to the Group of 20 rich nations summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

“I have never been so optimistic about the EU-Mercosur accord,” the Brazilian leader added.

A European diplomatic source said there had been progress towards resolving differences at a face-to-face meeting of negotiators in Brasilia on Sept 5-6.

The diplomat said the plan was to close negotiations as soon as the opportunity allowed, but added that there was “still a gap.”

Brazilian diplomats have said advances have been made in overcoming differences on environmental safeguards and government procurement that had stalled negotiations.

Mercosur is comprised of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and more recently Bolivia. The bloc is a sought-after destination for EU manufacturing exporters, though European farmers, especially in France, fear the competition it will bring.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
129 Likes
92 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR