Brazil, China call for Russia-Ukraine peace talks with both countries

(Reuters) – Brazil and China signed on Thursday a joint statement calling for peace talks in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine with the participation of both countries, a document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The document, signed by Celso Amorim, a special advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said the countries believe negotiation is the only viable solution for the “Ukraine crisis.”

The two countries support an international peace conference “held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans,” the document said.

Dozens of other countries have signed up for a summit in June, where Switzerland expects to pave the way for a peace process in Ukraine. Russia has not been invited.

Brazil and China also called for all relevant parties to observe three principles for de-escalating the situation: no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party.

The use of weapons of mass destruction, especially nuclear weapons or chemical and biological weapons, must be rejected, Brazil and China said, adding in the document that “every possible effort must be made to prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis.”