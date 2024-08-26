Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Brazil reports suspected mpox case in Sao Paulo airport’s migration area

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A suspected case of mpox has been reported at Brazil’s main international airport near Sao Paulo, health and sanitation regulator Anvisa said on Monday.

A passenger who had been in an area of the airport cordoned off for those waiting to request refugee status since earlier this month presented “signs and symptoms compatible with mpox,” Anvisa said.

The agency did not state where the passenger, who was later sent to the hospital, had traveled from or their home country.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus spread rapidly in Africa.

Brazil’s health ministry said more than 700 confirmed or probable cases of mpox have been reported in the country this year, although none of them are of the new variant.

Anvisa, which said no other suspected cases were found, did not say whether the potential case could be of the new variant.

More than 650 migrants without visas, particularly from India, Nepal and Vietnam, were waiting to enter Brazil through the Guarulhos airport as of Friday, according to a spokesman for the public defender’s office, which alleged the migrants’ human rights were being violated and their health deteriorating.

Last week, Brazil’s government announced that it would tighten entry rules to stem a flow of foreigners using Brazil as a stopover to get to the United States and Canada.

In the statement on Monday, Anvisa said it took the temperature and checked the skin of the other passengers in the restricted area, while also implementing cleaning and disinfection measures.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry and David Gregorio)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR