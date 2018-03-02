This content was published on March 2, 2018 3:25 PM Mar 2, 2018 - 15:25

Police have closed the area around the Church of the Holy Spirit until further notice.

(Keystone)

Bern cantonal police cordoned off the area around the main train station entrance in the Swiss capital of Bern on Friday afternoon following a bomb threat. One person has been arrested.

According to Swiss Public Television, SRF, suspicious items were found inside the Church of the Holy Spirit, which sits just outside the train station main entrance.

“We are currently clarifying the situation,” police said on Twitter. “For security reasons, the area around the Church of the Holy Spirit will remain closed until further notice.”

tweet We are currently on mission close to the Heiliggeistkirche in #Berne because of a bomb threat. We have arrested a person and are clarifying the situation. For security reasons the area around the #Heiliggeistkirche will be closed at large scale until further notice. — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) March 2, 2018

Bern cantonal police tweeted a photo showing the area near the main train station entrance that has been blocked off. They noted that two other train station entrances remain open. Train services are still running.

tweet 2 Update zum Einsatz bei der #Heiliggeistkirche in #Bern: Die Absperrung muss aus Sicherheitsgründen immer noch aufrecht erhalten werden. Der Zugang zum Bahnhof ist via Welle oder Neuengasse aber möglich; der Zugsverkehr ist nicht tangiert. pic.twitter.com/yQtkEtIYka — Kantonspolizei Bern (@PoliceBern) March 2, 2018

Photos show a heavily armed police presence around the station area. According to witnesses, staff in nearby offices have been evacuated.

According to a Swiss News Agency journalist at the scene, police were asking passers-by to leave the area, using megaphones. Bus and tram services have been temporarily suspended and the traffic has come to a standstill.

More details to follow.





swissinfo.ch and agencies

