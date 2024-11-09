Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Bridge offers unique view of Rome’s Trevi fountain during conservation work

This content was published on
1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Tourists and locals will be able to see Rome’s Trevi Fountain from a new angle by walking across a footbridge erected while it undergoes maintenance work.

The metal bridge, which will give visitors a closer look at the fountain’s intricate facade, will be up for about two months while work is in progress.

“(We) wanted to give everybody the opportunity to admire the fountain and to do this from a unique perspective,” Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told Reuters at the opening of the bridge on Saturday.

“Normally you would never be able to see what you can see from the walkway … so it’s actually a unique opportunity.”

Restoration of the fountain – a Baroque masterpiece completed in 1762 – is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The work includes removing dirt, pollution, iron oxide and lime scale, Anna Maria Cerioni, head of restoration works for Rome’s art and cultural heritage, told Reuters.

A similar walkway was used in 2014 during much longer restoration works.

Only 130 people will be allowed on the bridge at any one time, as authorities look for ways to limit access to one of the city’s busiest monuments.

Gualtieri said Rome was for now not considering charging for admission but was looking at ways to make visits to the fountain “an experience that will not be ruined by overcrowding”.

