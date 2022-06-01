



© Keystone / Thomas Delley

Energy & Environment part two – Swiss want clean energy, but careful about the view!

Beyond the fuel in Swiss SUVs, the other big concern right now is electricity: not only because of the war in Ukraine and rising prices, but also due to pre-existing difficulties with the EU and the general shift towards green energy (which the increase in electric cars is ironically not helping). With shortages looming, something has to change: but what? Should we consume less, or just produce differently? Should we listen to people like this letter writerExternal link, who calculates that the energy needs of one person in Switzerland needs the equivalent of 20 “serfs” working the earth to supply him/her?

According to a survey publishedExternal link yesterday by Gfs Bern, securing electricity supplies is much more important for the Swiss than shifting to climate neutrality (53% versus 25%); it’s even more important than keeping prices down. In short: we’re prepared to fork out more to put juice into our iPhones – even if it’s dirty juice – as long as we just have the damn juice! That said, almost 100% are in favour of more hydro and solar power, and a sizeable amount (67%) are ready to make “concessions” to enable this – e.g. allowing the building of new dams on old glaciers, or covering motorways and buildings with solar panels. Again, however, the closer all this comes to the individual, the less keen he or she is; for example, only a small majority (55%) are ok with having a view of wind turbines from their balcony…