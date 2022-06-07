



© Keystone / Christian Beutler

Thousands of teaching jobs remain unfilled across Switzerland.

Teachers wanted! The calls for teachers to fill empty posts have been getting louder. This year, cantonal teaching job platforms in most regions have numerous open positions that need to be filled by August, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaperExternal link.

There are many reasons for the large number of vacancies, according to Thomas Minder, President of the Swiss School Principals' Association. The growing number of students, but also the retirement of teachers from the baby boomer generation are two of them.

In Minder’s canton, Thurgau, there are currently 75 teaching vacancies, while there are 392 in canton Aargau, 402 in canton Bern at the end of May, and 648 in canton Zurich, the paper said.

Owing to the many vacancies, the authorities have been reaching out to retirees, artists and students to step in to teach. Educational training is no longer mandatory, much to the annoyance of the Swiss Teachers' Association.

The teachers’ shortage has been an ongoing problem in Switzerland for years, but it has been getting worse. Teachers say their cries for help have simply been ignored.

Lower wages is an issue when trying to attract young people to the profession. According the president of the Swiss Teachers’ Association President, Dagmar Rösler, teachers earn around 20% less than people who have a job in the private sector with similar qualifications. Large pay differences also exist between cantons. At kindergarten level, there is a gap of CHF21,000 a year between the canton with the lowest pay (Graubünden) and the highest (Lucerne). At primary level, the difference between the lowest (Neuchâtel) and the highest wage (Zurich) is around CHF44,000. This means teachers move around in Switzerland for better salaries.

Some regions have taken the bull by the horns, like canton Aargau, and have started to closely monitor to ensure that there are enough qualified teachers in schools.