



© Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland on the UN Security Council: a watershed moment.

Twenty years after joining the United Nations, Switzerland is officially to sit in its most important institution for the first time. Today, there were no awkward surprises in New York: 187 of 190 votes at the UN General Assembly approved the Swiss candidacy for a two-year seat on the Security Council, to start next year. The country will join nine other non-permanent members, as well as the five permanent veto powers (China, France, Russia, UK, and the US), all tasked with the modest job of “maintaining international peace and security” – in some cases by “authorising the use of force”.

A historic moment? Judging by the amount of media articles, tv coverage, public debates, left-right wrangles, parliamentary motions, and interviews in the past months, you’d think Switzerland had been single-handedly tasked with carrying the ring to Mordor. “It’s a beautiful day for our country; Switzerland is to take a seat in a legendary place,” former foreign minister Joseph Deiss told RTS radio this morning. Current foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, slightly less effusive, spoke last night of “an important chapter in Switzerland’s history”. Others reckon the end is nigh for the country’s fabled neutrality, already under pressure due to the Ukraine war; joining the Security Council is an “incalculable risk”, said Roger Köppel of the right-wing People’s Party in March.

But how incalculable – or how historic – is it? Can Switzerland even achieve anything on the body, or is the non-permanent seat just symbolic? As for domestic debates around independence and the Swiss role in the world – is it just navel-gazing? Or is the nation’s neutral soul going through a profound change? Questions too big for this briefing, but in our previous coverage we’ve explored some of them: along with the news from today’s vote, and the Swiss priorities for its two-year term, here you can find a series of featuresExternal link – not only about what Switzerland can bring to the Council, but what the Council can bring for Switzerland – and what it means for neutrality.