



Keystone / Anthony Anex

After a shaky start, is Switzerland learning to love sanctions?

Switzerland is in sanctions overdrive. First there was the historic decision in February to follow EU sanctions on Russia, and the periodic takeover of EU measures since then (including today). Then there were the questions about how enthusiastically Switzerland is implementing these sanctions; is it turning a blind eye to the oligarchs squatting under its roof? (No, said a majority in parliament this week). There have been endless debates about the compatibility of neutrality and sanctions (“weapons”, say some conservatives); and only yesterday Switzerland was voted onto the UN Security Council – the body enforcing the sanctions of the global community. What’s next!

Now Switzerland might start imposing sanctions itself. Strangely, although the country can implement measures taken by the UN, the EU, or allies, the government in Bern can’t make any of its own; the Embargoes Act doesn’t allow it. Yesterday, however, the House of Representatives votedExternal link in favour of changing this – the government should be able to take unilateral action against states, companies, or individuals when the safe-guarding of Swiss interests is at stake, parliamentarians said. They even took the “radical” step (as Economics Minister Guy Parmelin called it) of including human rights violations as a justification for future measures.

Does this mean Bern will in future be imposing sanctions left, right and centre? Who is the next target? China? (The NZZ says the left-wing initiators of the law had the Uighur situation in mind.) This is difficult to say. SRF’s political correspondent writesExternal link that while the vote is a “guiding decision for Switzerland’s understanding of neutrality”, it would be up to the (often reserved) government to decide when to impose sanctions. What is clear, she writes, is that the vote is a sign of how quickly Swiss politics has changed since the Ukraine war: last year, the idea of unilateral sanctions was a political lame duck; now it has convinced a majority of one parliamentary chamber. The issue will pass over to the Senate for further debate.