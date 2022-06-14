Image courtesy of Aqua Cultured Foods

The average Swiss eats 7.5kg-8kg of fish a year – almost all of it imported. Preventing overfishing and the degradation of marine environments is one of the reasons Swiss multinationals and start-ups are getting interested in the alternative seafood market.

When it comes to food, Switzerland has a solid sense of adventure. Tradition made the country synonymous with cheese and chocolate, but it was also the first place in Europe to approve insect-derived products and punches above its weight on food science and technology innovation. Plant-based dairy and meat alternatives are already a hit with Swiss consumers. Overall, Switzerland is an ideal testing ground for consumer interest and sales: novel food market regulations are looser than in the European Union and the public are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their consumption habits.

“[Switzerland] is a nice market to go test on a smaller scale, get feedback from consumers, and tweak the product as needed before launching throughout the rest of Europe,” says food-tech entrepreneur Brittany ChibeExternal link, who with Anne Palermo founded Aqua Cultured Foods, which develops spongy, seafood-like fungi. Their alt-seafood experiments in Chicago quickly gained attention in Switzerland, with their company being approached by Zurich’s Kickstart Innovation programme, which culminated in a partnership with Migros, Switzerland’s largest retailer.

In the United States, about 40% of the population considers themselves flexitarians or actively looking to reduce their meet and seafood consumption, even it is just once a week. According to Coop’s Plant-Based Food Report 2021, about 40% of the Swiss population of 8.7 million would like to eat plant-based alternatives more often in the next five years. “Those are really the consumers we’re hoping to attract,” Chibe says. “People who are curious about alternative proteins and are looking to push down their meat consumption, whether it is for ethical or environmental reasons.”