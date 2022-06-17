Greetings from Lausanne!

Summer’s here, a heatwave is sweeping parts of Europe and the pandemic is over… well not quite. New figures show that coronavirus infections have been rising in several European countries, such as Portugal, Britain and France. It is thought that the increase is probably down to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

Switzerland lifted all remaining Covid-19 pandemic restrictions as of April 1, and life on the streets seems to have returned to normal. However, after three months of falling infections, new coronavirus infections have started picking up again slowly.

News that Covid-19 infections are spreading in Europe, even causing havoc at the Tour de Suisse cycling race this week, is a sign that we are not out of the woods and that the pandemic should still be taken seriously.

The Swiss government has decided External link to "step up" exploratory talks with the European Union to resolve the political impasse over bilateral accords and unresolved institutional issues External link between Brussels and Bern. It said "respective positions remain far apart and further clarifications are needed".

is expected to attend the in Lugano in July, according to media reports. Credit Suisse is subject to legal proceedings in Geneva External link . Following the death of former client adviser Patrice Lescaudron in 2020, cantonal prosecutors have opened proceedings against the bank for money laundering. Prosecutor Yves Bertossa has identified $60 million which he believes were laundered by Lescaudron through the bank.

© Keystone / Ennio Leanza Heatwave alerts as Switzerland braces for scorching weekend. Cantons have been issuing warnings about rising temperatures, the potential health consequences and the dangers of fires, as the thermometer could hit 37C degrees (98.6F) on Sunday. Temperatures have been rising all week and are set to pass the 30C degree mark in many parts of the country today. According to SRF Meteo, the absolute Swiss record for June dates back to June 27, 1947, with 36.9C in Basel. A “level 3” warning has been issued for areas below 600 metres in canton Ticino, as well as many parts of canton Valais, western Switzerland and in Basel, according to MeteoSwiss. This corresponds to a "considerable danger". For the central Plateau region, danger level 2, or "moderate danger", applies. The city of Zurich describes the heatwave is an "exceptional climatic situation" and warns about potential health problems, especially for older people. The authorities are offering free telephone advice and home visits. Animals are also suffering in the June heat, according to the Swiss Farmers' Union. Many farmers are letting their cows stay in their cool stalls during the day and only go out to pasture at night. The dry weather is not yet a major problem for crops, the union says, as there was sufficient rain in May and early June. Overall, farmers are satisfied with the weather this year and predict a good harvest. The hot weather is expected to subside after Sunday but persist through to next Tuesday.





