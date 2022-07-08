



Hello from Switzerland, where the southwest of the country is expecting the Tour de France this weekend; after a stage finish in Lausanne on Saturday, riders will cross back over the border into the French Alps on Sunday. But today, the sport of the minute is football and its (mis)management.

July 8, 2022

© Ti-press In the news: football kingpins cleared after seven-year saga. Judges at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court acquitted former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA boss Michel Platini of allegations of corruption and fraud. The court said on Friday they found no proof of wrongdoing in relation to a CHF2 million ($2.05 million) payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011. The pair said that the payment was for consultancy work done a decade beforehand.

Russia's Gazprombank announced it may sell its Swiss banking branch as it explores "potential strategic options" for its business in Switzerland. "These options include, but are not limited to, potential divestment of selected assets or the sale of the business as a whole," the bank said. The strategic review is expected to last until the end of September and may include a search for potential investors to buy the Zurich-based business.

A group of NGOs filed a criminal complaint against Swiss bank UBS for allegedly helping the former Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) president launder $19 million out of the country. Swiss-based Public Eye, the Platform to Protect Whistle-blowers in Africa, and the UNIS association said on Friday that they had filed the complaint with Swiss federal prosecutors. UBS declined to comment.



© Keystone / Gaetan Bally FIFA verdict: another own-goal for Swiss public prosecutors? A good day for Blatter and Platini, a bad day for FIFA and Swiss prosecutors. For the latter, the acquittal (see above) is a “historic embarrassment”, the NZZ writesExternal link: after seven years of inquiries into the suspected systemic corruption in world football, the balance sheet in the courts is paltry, and international opinions of the Attorney General’s Office are “derisive”, the paper says. And it might not be over: if it emerges that the allegations against Platini and Blatter were part of a FIFA-led intrigue that took advantage of Swiss prosecutors, then the reputational damage could get even worse. For FIFA meanwhile, the future is also shaky: after seeing his name dragged through the mud for seven years, and losing out on the FIFA top job as a result, Michel Platini could very likely sue the Zurich-based organisation for millions, legal expert Mark Pieth told the NZZExternal link.