Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s approval for new coal mine unlawful, court rules

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s approval of its first new deep coal mine in decades was unlawful, London’s High Court ruled on Friday following a legal challenge brought by environmental campaigners.

Friends of the Earth and South Lakeland Action on Climate Change challenged the previous Conservative government’s 2022 approval of a coking coal mine in northwest England.

Britain dropped its defence of the legal challenges after a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year said planning authorities must consider the impact of burning, not just extracting, fossil fuels when deciding whether to approve projects.

Developer West Cumbria Mining fought the case and said the project – which planned to extract coking coal for manufacturing steel, rather than to generate electricity – would be “a unique ‘net zero’ mine”.

Judge David Holgate, however, said in a written ruling on Friday that “the assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, or would be a net zero mine, is legally flawed”.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR