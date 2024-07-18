Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s Frasers forecasts more growth as move upmarket pays off

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) -Frasers, the British sportswear and apparel retailer that owns the Sports Direct brand, reported a 13.1% rise in annual profit and forecast more growth in its new financial year as it benefits from a plan to shift the group upmarket.

FTSE 100-listed Frasers, controlled by founder Mike Ashley, is pursuing what it calls an “elevation strategy” with investments in flagship stores and in online operations, and the strengthening of ties with brands such as Nike, Adidas and The North Face. Its shares are up 10% year-on-year.

The group’s brands also include House of Fraser, Flannels, USC and Jack Wills, and it holds strategic equity stakes in a raft of other retailers including Hugo Boss, ASOS, Boohoo, Currys and AO World.

Frasers made an adjusted pretax profit of 544.8 million pounds ($708.4 million) in the year to April 28 – at the top end of its guidance range of 500-550 million pounds and up from 478 million pounds made in 2022/23.

“Our successful Elevation Strategy is powering our strong financial performance, with strategic brand relationships giving us better access to product across the Frasers Group,” it said.

It forecast profit of 575 million pounds to 625 million pounds for its new financial year – a year that has the Euro 2024 soccer championship behind it and the Paris Olympics coming up.

“We remain confident that our strategy will drive continued strong performance, and we expect significant synergies from both our automation programme and the integration of acquisitions,” Frasers added.

($1 = 0.7691 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR