Britain’s Greggs keeps outlook despite sales growth slowdown

LONDON (Reuters) -British baker and fast food chain Greggs kept its full year outlook, though it said underlying sales growth did slow in its latest quarter with consumers continuing to face uncertainty.

Greggs, famous for its sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan alternatives, has proved a resilient performer through Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and its shares are up 22% so far this year.

It said on Tuesday company-managed shop like-for-like sales rose 5.0% in the 13 weeks to Sept. 28, its fiscal third quarter, having been up 7.4% in its first half.

As well as new stores, Greggs said its growth was supported by broadening its range of products, such as new pizza and doughnut options, expanding opening hours into the evening, increased sales through deliveries and building loyalty with the Greggs App.

So far this year, it has opened a net 86 shops, including 43 relocations, taking the total to 2,559 shops.

Greggs said it now expected its cost inflation for 2024 to be towards the lower end of the 4% to 5% range it previously communicated.

“Whilst acknowledging ongoing economic uncertainty, the Board expects the full year outcome to be in line with its previous expectations,” it added.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle)

