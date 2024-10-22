Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s grid operator asked to provide energy infrastructure plan

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British energy ministers have asked the National Energy System Operator (NESO) to produce a blueprint for developing the country’s energy infrastructure to 2050 in order to provide investment stability and cost reductions, the government said.

The first ever strategic spatial plan for energy will set out the locations for new energy infrastructure, which the government hopes will speed up the transition away from fossil fuels, the government said in a statement.

“Planning of energy infrastructure in this way will help cut grid connection waiting times, giving investors confidence on where to build and when,” the statement said.

The NESO will also look at how to best spread new energy projects across the country taking account other sectors, such as transport and water supply, as well as the environment.

This should should reduce overall system costs, which could in turn bring down bills for consumers.

The first version of the plan will be published in 2026 and focus on electricity generation and storage, including hydrogen assets, from offshore wind farms to pumped storage hydro, the government said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
84 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR