Britain’s ITV Q3 revenue falls, hurt by studios business

(Reuters) – British broadcaster ITV reported an 8% fall in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, dragged down by lower revenue in its studios business that continues to face the impact of phased deliveries from the U.S writers’ and actors’ strike last year.

Revenue decreased to 2.74 billion pounds ($3.54 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 2.98 billion pounds a year earlier, ITV said. ($1 = 0.7733 pounds)

