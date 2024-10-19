Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend Sydney church on royal tour

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a service at St Thomas’ Anglican church and meet residents in North Sydney on Sunday, as the first day of the official tour program in Australia.

The royal couple will be met by the Archbishop of Sydney, Kanishka Raffel and children from the church’s Sunday school.

After the service, the Australian public will have the first opportunity to meet Charles and Camilla since they arrived in Sydney on Friday night.

Charles is making his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, and his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer.

Australia appointed Charles, 75, to the honorary ranks of admiral of the navy, field marshal of the army and marshal of the air force on Saturday, ahead of a fleet review on Sydney Harbour next week.

