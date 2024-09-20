Britain’s Lammy holds emergency meeting over Lebanon

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s foreign minister David Lammy chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, known as COBR, on Friday to discuss the latest situation in Lebanon.

“The Foreign Secretary has chaired a meeting of COBR this morning on the latest situation in Lebanon and to discuss ongoing preparedness work, with the risk of escalation remaining high,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.