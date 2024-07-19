Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain’s National Health Service says global IT outage affecting some systems

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) said a global IT outage was affecting its appointment and patient record system but that it hadn’t seen any impact on critical emergency services.

“The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with EMIS, an appointment and patient record system, which is causing disruption in the majority of GP practices,” a spokesperson for the NHS said.

“The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems.”

