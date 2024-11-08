Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain’s Princess Kate to attend Remembrance Day events

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Princess Kate, who is recovering from preventative treatment she underwent for cancer this year, will attend two events this weekend to commemorate Remembrance Day in London, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The Princess of Wales, 42, said in September she had finished her course of preventative chemotherapy but cautioned her path to full recovery would be long, and her focus was to remain cancer-free.

At the time, she said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later in the year. Her last public appearance was last month when she met the bereaved families of three young girls who were murdered at a dance class in Southport, northwest England.

Buckingham Palace said Kate, her husband Prince William and King Charles were among the royals attending the Remembrance Day events on Saturday and Sunday.

The main Remembrance Day ceremony, at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, is held on the nearest Sunday to Nov. 11 to mark the end of World War I, and pays tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict.

The palace said Queen Camilla’s attendance at the event would be subject to medical advice nearer the time, after she suffered a chest infection.

Charles himself is undergoing treatment for cancer which was diagnosed in February, although he recently travelled to Australia and Samoa.

Speaking to British media on Thursday, William said the past year had probably been the “hardest” of his life after both Kate and his father Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

