Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain’s Tesco intends to return $902.5 million via additional share buyback

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket group, said on Friday that it intended to return 700 million pounds ($902.51 million) to shareholders through an incremental share buyback, as it had completed its banking operations sale to Barclays.

The new programme is expected to start after the completion of the current 1 billion pound share buyback, Tesco said.

It has completed the sale of most of its banking operations in credit cards, loans and savings to Barclays for about 600 million pounds, the group said on Friday.

($1 = 0.7756 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR