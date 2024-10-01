Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain ‘completely condems’ Iran’s actions, PM’s office says

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain “completely condemns” Iran’s actions after it fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel and calls for de-escalation across the region, the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Tuesday.

Sky News reported earlier Starmer had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Starmer’s office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comments on those calls but said more calls with European leaders were expected this evening.

