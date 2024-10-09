Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain bolsters sanctions regime on Russia with new trade unit

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Thursday launched a trade sanctions unit with new powers to penalise companies that fail to comply with restrictions on exporting services to Russia.

Britain has announce sanctions on more than 20 billion pounds ($26 billion) worth of trade with Russia since it invaded Ukraine in 2022, and said the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation would support companies in complying with those sanctions.

“This new unit will help ensure businesses comply with trade sanctions and take decisive enforcement action where needed so that, together with business, we can continue to exert maximum pressure on Putin’s regime,” Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement.

The government said that the OTSI would have powers to fine companies that breached sanctions, and also be empowered to publicise them – essentially “naming and shaming” the firms involved.

It will be focused on enforcing sanctions exports of professional and business services, with the export and import of goods remaining the responsibility of existing units.

The unit will also have powers to investigate UK nationals who have breached sanction rules while operating in third countries, a new power under Britain’s trade sanction enforcement regime.

($1 = 0.7647 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR