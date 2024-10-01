Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain committed to Israel’s security, PM Starmer tells Netanyahu

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday his country’s “steadfast commitment” to Israeli security and protection of civilians after Iran’s missile attack.

A spokesperson for Starmer’s office said the prime minister spoke with Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon, and the leaders discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.

Starmer condemned Iran’s attack on Israel, which began during the leaders’ conversation, in the “strongest terms”, the spokesperson added.

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for Israel’s campaign against Tehran’s Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, and Israel vowed a “painful response” against its enemy.

Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley after Israelis piled into bomb shelters. Reuters journalists saw missiles intercepted in the airspace of neighbouring Jordan.

Starmer also spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah, and they underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza.

“The prime minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution,” the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony;Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

