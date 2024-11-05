Britain faces huge challenge to meet 2030 clean power goal, grid operator says

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain faces a huge challenge to meet its goal of decarbonising the electricity system by 2030 with rapid reform required, the country’s National Energy System Operator (NESO) said in a report for the government on Tuesday.

The decarbonisation target, which will mean moving away from fossil fuels and a rapid increase in wind and solar power, is part of Britain’s efforts to reach its wider climate goals.

The government asked the NESO to provide advice on how the power target can be met.

“Clean Power is a huge challenge but is achievable for Great Britain by 2030,” the report said.

However, rapid reform of the system for connecting new projects to the grid is needed along with an overhaul to the planning process, the report said.

Britain will need to contract more offshore wind capacity in its next two annual renewable auctions than it has done in the previous six, building an additional 28-35 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

A more than doubling of onshore wind capacity is needed, to 27 GW from 13 GW now, while solar capacity will need to treble to 47 GW from 15 GW, the report said.

Britain’s Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said the report showed the target can be met.

“The government is determined to ensure the significant reforms to planning and grid we need so we can back the builders and support investors to make this once in a generation upgrade of Britain’s energy infrastructure happen,” Miliband said in a separate statement.

The NESO said moving to cleaner power would not increase the overall cost of Britain’s energy system and that it will help protect the country from future fossil fuel price shocks.

Consumer energy bills hit a record high in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as global gas prices soared, pushing up gas costs for heating and also electricity generation.