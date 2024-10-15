Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain freezes security dialogue with Georgia, Georgian media reports

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Britain has frozen its annual security dialogue with Georgia and cancelled other talks on defence over concerns about democratic backsliding, Britain’s ambassador to Tbilisi was cited as saying by Georgian media on Tuesday.

“I had expected that we would work together to strengthen Georgia’s resilience and our common prosperity, but over the past year the Georgian government has chosen a different course,” Ambassador Gareth Ward told the InterPress news agency.

The Georgian government’s actions had prompted Britain to raise “concerns about the decline of democracy and anti-Western rhetoric”, he said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR