Britain King Charles to host Qatar’s Emir for December state visit

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will host Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Buckingham Palace for a state visit from Dec. 3-4, the palace said on Friday.

Charles and Qatar’s emir most recently met at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in December 2023.

In June, Charles hosted a state visit by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito – the first such event since the British monarch returned to public work after receiving treatment for an unspecified type of cancer earlier in the year.