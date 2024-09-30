Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Britain launches National Energy System Operator on road to net zero

LONDON(Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday launched a National Energy System Operator (NESO) to oversee the country’s electricity and gas systems as it seeks to move towards its 2050 net zero climate target.

As part of efforts to meet the climate goal, Britain’s Labour government aims to decarbonise the electricity sector by 2030, which will require an increase in the use of renewables, such as wind and solar, less gas use and a ramp up in infrastructure and power grid investment.

“NESO will sit at the heart of the energy industry ensuring that a holistic, whole system approach is taken in delivering decarbonisation across energy, heating, transport and beyond in order to deliver net-zero,” Fintan Slye, NESO chief executive said in a statement.

The independent NESO body will be responsible for managing the country’s electricity system in real time, planning future development of the gas and electricity systems and advising the government and regulator Ofgem on how the climate targets can be met.

