Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Britain launches strategic foreign policy reviews

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s foreign office on Monday launched three strategic reviews of its foreign policy, saying it wanted to strengthen the country’s global impact and would deliver the outcomes of the reviews by the end of the year.

The three external expert-led reviews will look at how to ensure Britain’s diplomatic relationships allow it to respond to geopolitical shifts, how to get the most out its aid development work, and how to mesh foreign policy with the country’s economic and trade ambitions.

“These reviews will help us shape our strategy to increase the UK’s global impact, build growth internationally and ensure development and diplomacy work hand in hand,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The Labour government, in power since July, previously said long-term peace and security in the Middle East would be an immediate focus of its foreign policy.

It also wants to reset Britain’s relationship with the European Union, and has said that its commitment to NATO is “unshakeable”.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Catarina Demony; editing by William James)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
45 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR